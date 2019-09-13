Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparison side by side

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.20 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.79 and it happens to be 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 35.75%. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 consensus price target and a 56.12% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. seems more appealing than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 60.9%. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.