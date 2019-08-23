Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 66 115.14 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 36.36% upside potential and an average target price of $3. Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc.’s average target price is $75, while its potential upside is 76.18%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AnaptysBio Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 0%. Insiders held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.