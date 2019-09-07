Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparing side by side

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.69 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 35.14%. Competitively the consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 55.46% upside. The results provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.