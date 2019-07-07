Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REXN) Analysts See $-0.85 EPS; TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) to report $-0.85 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.95 EPS change or 52.78% from last quarter’s $-1.8 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 37.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 4,316 shares traded. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. TopBuild had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. See TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Initiate

15/01/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.73 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

