Rex Capital Advisors Position in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Trimmed by $425,000; Novo (NVO) Share Value Declined While St Germain D J Co Cut Its Position

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc analyzed 6,457 shares as the company's stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 181,234 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, down from 187,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 505,342 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 237,771 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Yandex and Synnex – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Yandex NV to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Did Yandex's (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.62M for 19.17 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT) by 187,857 shares to 724,526 shares, valued at $62.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS).