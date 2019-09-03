Rex Capital Advisors Lowered Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Position as Stock Value Rose; Champlain Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Position by $9.26 Million; Market Value Declined

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 1.33M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 114,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 957,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.55M, up from 842,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 45,588 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.86M for 25.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

