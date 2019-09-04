Rex Capital Advisors Lowered Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Position as Market Value Rose; Office Depot (ODP) Valuation Declined While Spark Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $2.99 Million

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.1 lastly. It is down 9.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 996,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 503,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 5.31 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.86M for 25.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 32,100 shares to 318,900 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I3 Verticals Inc by 57,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Incorporated has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 11,580 were accumulated by Savant Cap Lc. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 74,670 shares. Ftb has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Legal General Gp Public owns 1.87M shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.06M shares. Synovus Financial owns 3,225 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.04% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.08 million shares. Vident Advisory Lc holds 739,654 shares. 589,906 were reported by Voya Investment Management Limited Liability. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 417,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 411,008 shares. 1.98 million are held by Invesco Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 181,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake.