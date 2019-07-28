Rex Capital Advisors Lowered Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Holding by $425,000 as Share Value Rose; Olin (Put) (OLN) Share Price Declined While Bank Of Montreal Trimmed Holding by $1.44 Million

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37 million shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Put) (OLN) by 58.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 62,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 107,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Olin Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 1.76M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.38M for 33.36 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

