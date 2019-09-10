Rex Capital Advisors Lowered Position in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) as Stock Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lifted by $8.50 Million Its Position

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 639,571 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 48,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 352,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29 million, up from 304,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $197.41. About 743,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 23,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 17,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 759,318 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cypress Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3.37M are held by C World Wide Grp A S. Nuveen Asset Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 20,999 shares. Harvey Invest Communications Llc stated it has 1.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peddock Cap Llc owns 2,924 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Martin Currie Limited invested in 0.39% or 31,197 shares. Jensen Invest Management Incorporated invested 4.94% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 67,969 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Security Bank Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,410 shares. First Bankshares Tru stated it has 4,010 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 100 shares. British Columbia Management Corp invested in 0.38% or 262,314 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 42,965 shares to 395,183 shares, valued at $19.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 112,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,635 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.93 million for 26.05 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

