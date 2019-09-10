Rex Capital Advisors Holding in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Upped Its Holding by $538,560 as Valuation Rose

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 2.37 million shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 5,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 2.68 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’; 27/04/2018 – Alyson Shontell: BI scoop: Goldman Sachs has mumps! A spokesperson declined to comment; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Donald Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC the risks of a trade war have increased; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investing & Lending Rev $2.09B; 18/05/2018 – BRIEF-Goldman CEO Blankfein Is Likely To Step Down In December – NYT, Citing; 15/05/2018 – Antuit Appoints Craig Silverman as Group Chief Executive Officer; 06/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN `MAY’ STAY THROUGH 2019: FOX’S GASPARINO; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares to 22,515 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 26 shares. Windsor Capital Llc has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Legal General Grp Inc Pcl owns 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2.12 million shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,933 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 31 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca has 0.29% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,633 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Advisors Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,280 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,108 shares. Martin Inc Tn reported 6,130 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 11,913 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.31% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,550 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). James Invest Rech owns 5,530 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 21.98M shares.

