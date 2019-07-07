Rex Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Cut Its Stake

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 60,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 88,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 2.10M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing Growth Prospects For Yandex Search – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex Debuts Smart Home Ecosystem Powered by Intelligent Assistant, Alice – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yandex to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 25th – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2019 : PEP, ENB, DE, MCO, FTS, NWL, YNDX, WBC, CHH, POR, SXT, DAN – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – RSX, YNDX, MBT, VEON – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.65 million for 39.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NRG Closes on Sale of its South Central Business – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: General Electric, Fiserv and NRG Energy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.00M for 6.73 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 219,073 shares. Capital Fund Sa accumulated 63,427 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Convergence Ptnrs Limited accumulated 22,329 shares. Raymond James Advisors accumulated 45,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 544,205 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.3% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Whittier stated it has 17 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 74,186 shares. 77,561 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 60,475 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pggm Invests invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 58 shares.