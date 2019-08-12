Rex Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Holding as Share Price Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Griffin Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $692,847 as Market Valuation Rose

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 1.33 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50 million shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 725,020 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 52,430 shares. West Chester Capital Advsrs holds 12,268 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Retirement Planning Grp, a Kansas-based fund reported 9,740 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Llc holds 29,888 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Tctc Ltd Liability Company. Regions Financial holds 1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.15 million shares. State Street owns 0.84% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 391.61M shares. 5.69M are held by Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd. First Republic Invest Management Inc stated it has 3.37 million shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,076 shares. Channing Mgmt Limited reported 149,934 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.66% or 2.37 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares to 108,662 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,011 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.