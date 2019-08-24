Rex Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) as Stock Price Rose; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) by $400,272

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 33,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 270,624 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 303,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 248,774 shares traded or 17.21% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7,940 shares to 57,131 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 654,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compelling Valuation, High Distribution Yield: Consider Golar LNG Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Mispriced And High Yielding GMLPP Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2017. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners declares $0.4042 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Hidden Jewel Behind This 17% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.