Rex Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by $425,000; Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Market Valuation Rose

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 599,041 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.45. About 11.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.66 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yandex: The Undervalued Monopoly – Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Yandex and Synnex – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yandex NV to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,252 shares. Schneider Management Corporation holds 512,519 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 5,159 shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.31% or 13,420 shares. Advisory Networks has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,694 shares. Regions reported 0.26% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 474,414 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 1.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montgomery Investment Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,866 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 119,855 shares stake. 130,000 were accumulated by Chou Assoc Management Inc. Moreover, First Dallas Securities has 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).