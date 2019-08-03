Rex Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by $425,000; Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) by $7.39 Million

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 73,392 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.90 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59M for 19.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% or 28,414 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Inc reported 9,967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Management Ltd Liability Com holds 9,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,844 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 938 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Invesco Ltd reported 278,180 shares. 78,271 are held by Connors Investor Svcs. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 49,801 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 816 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Sg Americas Lc accumulated 7,658 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 1,200 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 14,093 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CPSI to Acquire Healthland for $250 Million and Announces Expansion of Its Senior Management Team – Business Wire” on November 25, 2015, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Health System Selects CPSI SaaS Offering, nTrust – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CPSI to Broadcast Its Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Evident to Provide Cost-Effective, Made-in-Canada Hospital Information System – Financial Post” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for Jul 26: TWTR, YNDX, AVX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.