Rex Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Position by $425,000; Washington Trust Bank Holding in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank analyzed 2,151 shares as the company's stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 9,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 12,500 shares as the company's stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 848,174 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year's $0.24 per share.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $82.62 million for 39.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Naturgy, One of Spain’s Leading Utility Companies, Signs Hybrid Cloud Services Agreement with IBM to Boost Digital Transformation – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 38,910 shares to 48,301 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iff (NYSE:IFF) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.72B for 11.56 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

