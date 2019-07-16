Rex Capital Advisors Has Cut By $425,000 Its Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Position; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)

Among 2 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Summit Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Thursday, March 14. See Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Citigroup New Target: $13.0000 6.5000

29/04/2019 Broker: LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Rbc Capital

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $15 New Target: $9 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $6 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) stake by 6.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Rex Capital Advisors Llc holds 184,892 shares with $6.35 million value, down from 197,392 last quarter. Yandex N Vshs Class A now has $13.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 648,499 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.67 million for 40.17 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in North America. The company has market cap of $631.78 million. The firm provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in five unconventional resource basins, including the Appalachian Basin, which comprises the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; the Piceance Basin that comprises the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado and eastern Utah; and the DJ Basin, which includes the Niobrara shale formation in northeastern Colorado.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 175,956 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC