Rex Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by $425,000 as Market Value Rose; As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Position

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 745,058 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 787,408 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,219 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Lateef Invest Mngmt LP accumulated 919,164 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 2.57M are held by Northern Trust. Ameriprise Inc owns 496,966 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,788 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 17,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has 17,239 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 431,250 shares. Brave Asset reported 11,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 24,415 are held by Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,600 shares. 200,615 are owned by Weybosset & Limited Liability Com. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.06% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. 14,700 shares were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY, worth $460,736 on Monday, February 11.

