Rex Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by $425,000 as Shares Rose; Sotheby’s (BID) Position Has Lifted by Vulcan Value Partners Llc

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 963,786 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05M, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 420,741 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Spring 2018 Hong Kong Sales Total $466.5 Million; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q REV. $195.8M, EST. $140.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66M for 38.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,176 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. 5,379 are held by Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Company. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 21,773 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 3,000 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 19,029 shares. Bluestein R H & Com reported 6,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 224,657 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 12,608 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.04% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 564,949 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia accumulated 4,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 0.01% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 12,665 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 79 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.12M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 9,000 shares.

