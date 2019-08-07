Rex Capital Advisors Cut Position in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by $425,000; Congress Asset Management Company Has Lifted Pvh (PVH) Holding by $4.17 Million

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 34,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 670,208 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.73M, up from 635,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $77.86 lastly. It is down 42.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 1.68M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 673,883 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,294 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 67,277 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset owns 13,845 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 2,750 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 541,139 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) has 5,944 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,268 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Mngmt Comm Lc. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 44 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 4,928 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 6,344 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 290,865 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sun Life accumulated 129 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 1,082 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 0.42% or 36,251 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,117 shares to 12,976 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,780 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.