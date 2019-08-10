Rex American Resources (REX) Stake Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc; As Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Declined, Sg Capital Management Has Raised Position by $9.52 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rex American Resources Corp (REX) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 13,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.55% . The institutional investor held 74,065 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 60,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rex American Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 14,621 shares traded. REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) has declined 2.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical REX News: 22/03/2018 Rex American 4Q EPS $2.89; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 01/05/2018 – REX American Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Board Member Lawrence Tomchin; 22/03/2018 – REX American Resources’ Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS of $2.89 and Full Year Diluted EPS of $6.02; 22/03/2018 – REX AMERICAN RESOURCES’ FOURTH QUARTER DILUTED EPS OF $2.89 AND FULL YEAR DILUTED EPS OF $6.02; 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q EPS $1.45; 22/03/2018 – Rex American 4Q Rev $109.5M; 23/05/2018 – REX American Resources Reports First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.45; 22/03/2018 – Rex American Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ REX American Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REX)

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 224,839 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks, Bond Yields Fall on Uncertainty in International Trade – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, BGC Partners and Mobile Mini – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TSX futures down amid concerns over trade tensions – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asia stocks take comfort in China trade data, yuan fix – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOREX-Yen rises on renewed jitters about U.S.-China after Huawei report – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 136,799 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 20,258 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 28,515 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company holds 0% or 150,070 shares. Sg Ltd holds 3.28% or 529,684 shares. Zacks Invest has 38,738 shares. 75,700 are held by Ubs Oconnor Limited Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,077 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 312,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 131,017 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 34,760 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Friess Associates holds 0.85% or 340,528 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 15,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20,422 are owned by Art Advsr Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold REX shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.50 million shares or 0.43% more from 5.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 6,660 shares. Bridgeway owns 65,419 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX). Mason Street Limited Company owns 1,829 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 7,561 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd owns 203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,700 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) or 33,321 shares. 75,276 are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.01% or 476,077 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 21,919 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 184,540 shares to 339,281 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 26,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,110 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).