REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU)

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.01 N/A 4.90 17.19 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85

Table 1 highlights REX American Resources Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than REX American Resources Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Twelve Seas Investment Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

REX American Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 14.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Twelve Seas Investment Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Insiders held roughly 13.15% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59% Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.