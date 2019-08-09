REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

This is a contrast between REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.97 N/A 3.90 19.14 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates REX American Resources Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 12.3% respectively. Insiders held 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.