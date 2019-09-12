REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

Since REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.11 N/A 3.90 19.14 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. About 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.