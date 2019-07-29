REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.00 N/A 4.90 17.19 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.91 N/A 0.49 19.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for REX American Resources Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to REX American Resources Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. REX American Resources Corporation is presently more affordable than National Energy Services Reunited Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of REX American Resources Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Liquidity

REX American Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 14.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 13.15% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.