REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 76 0.96 N/A 4.90 17.19 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp. Leo Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than REX American Resources Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REX American Resources Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 55.82% respectively. REX American Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 13.15%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.