REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Since REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.95 N/A 3.90 19.14 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REX American Resources Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp. Legacy Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than REX American Resources Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REX American Resources Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 66.53% respectively. About 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation was more bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats Legacy Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.