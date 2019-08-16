REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.97 N/A 3.90 19.14 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates REX American Resources Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REX American Resources Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

REX American Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.5 and 11.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. REX American Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares. 11.8% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.