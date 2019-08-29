REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.93 N/A 3.90 19.14 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates REX American Resources Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Liquidity

12.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REX American Resources Corporation. Its rival Boston Omaha Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. REX American Resources Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boston Omaha Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.