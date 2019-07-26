REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Contrasting side by side

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.02 N/A 4.90 17.19 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REX American Resources Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to REX American Resources Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. REX American Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REX American Resources Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

REX American Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.15% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.