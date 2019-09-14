REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.09 N/A 3.90 19.14 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REX American Resources Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us REX American Resources Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.