REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Comparison side by side

Since REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.97 N/A 3.90 19.14 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

REX American Resources Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 0%. REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.