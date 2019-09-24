REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Comparing side by side

Both REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.05 N/A 3.90 19.14 Pinterest Inc. 29 15.95 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates REX American Resources Corporation and Pinterest Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REX American Resources Corporation. Its rival Pinterest Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. REX American Resources Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pinterest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given REX American Resources Corporation and Pinterest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s consensus target price is $32.13, while its potential upside is 17.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

REX American Resources Corporation and Pinterest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 53.2%. 11.8% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pinterest Inc.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.