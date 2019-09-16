REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have REX American Resources Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.40% 5.20% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares REX American Resources Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation N/A 77 19.14 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

REX American Resources Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for REX American Resources Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of REX American Resources Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REX American Resources Corporation are 12.5 and 11.5. Competitively, REX American Resources Corporation’s competitors have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REX American Resources Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, REX American Resources Corporation’s competitors are 10.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

REX American Resources Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors REX American Resources Corporation.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.