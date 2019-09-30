REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 74 0.00 5.05M 3.90 19.14 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of REX American Resources Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 6,825,246.65% 6.4% 5.2% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

REX American Resources Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 61.53%. REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation was more bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.