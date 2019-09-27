REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) Comparing side by side

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 74 0.00 5.05M 3.90 19.14 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 6,844,673.35% 6.4% 5.2% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 0% respectively. REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.8%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.