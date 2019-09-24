REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.06 N/A 3.90 19.14 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REX American Resources Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.