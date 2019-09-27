REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 74 0.00 5.05M 3.90 19.14 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see REX American Resources Corporation and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us REX American Resources Corporation and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 6,833,558.86% 6.4% 5.2% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.