REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Comparing side by side

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.06 N/A 3.90 19.14 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to REX American Resources Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us REX American Resources Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares and 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.