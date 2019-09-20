REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.08 N/A 3.90 19.14 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of REX American Resources Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REX American Resources Corporation and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of REX American Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.