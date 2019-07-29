ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Both ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 3.68 N/A -15.45 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.52 N/A -5.63 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 137.47% and an $9 average price target.

The shares of both ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders owned 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend while Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.