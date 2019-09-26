ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 4 3.97 N/A -11.43 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta means ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s volatility is 50.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Nemaura Medical Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Nemaura Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s upside potential is 192.21% at a $9 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares and 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nemaura Medical Inc.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.