ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Both ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 3 0.00 6.71M -11.43 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 61.80M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 210,305,271.74% 0% -127.1% Nemaura Medical Inc. 7,687,523,323.80% -168.9% -87%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta indicates that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nemaura Medical Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Nemaura Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 197.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares and 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. About 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Summary

Nemaura Medical Inc. beats ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.