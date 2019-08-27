ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

We are comparing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 4 3.94 N/A -11.43 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 4.04 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Myomo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Myomo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Myomo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Myomo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 194.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12% of Myomo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7% of Myomo Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myomo Inc.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.