ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

This is a contrast between ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 3.42 N/A -11.43 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Micron Solutions Inc. has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Micron Solutions Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Micron Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has an average target price of $9, and a 155.68% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was more bearish than Micron Solutions Inc.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Micron Solutions Inc.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.