ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has 15.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% -127.10% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.88 2.84 2.79

With consensus target price of $9, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a potential upside of 186.60%. The potential upside of the peers is 77.73%. With higher possible upside potential for ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s rivals, analysts think ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has -13.61% weaker performance while ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s rivals have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s peers beat ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.