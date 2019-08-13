ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Comparing side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 3.64 N/A -11.43 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.20 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Invacare Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Invacare Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Invacare Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 177.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares and 0% of Invacare Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has -13.61% weaker performance while Invacare Corporation has 24.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.