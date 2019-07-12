ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Contrasting side by side

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.62 N/A -15.45 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Volatility & Risk

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Its rival BioSig Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 89.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and BioSig Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 3.9%. Insiders held roughly 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51% BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend while BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.