ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 3 0.00 6.71M -11.43 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 78.36M -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 212,321,615.04% 0% -127.1% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,348,288,680.94% 217.9% -52.3%

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 212.50% and an $9 average target price. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 222.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.7% and 16.2% respectively. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.9% are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend while AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.