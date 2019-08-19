Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Both Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group Inc. 35 3.10 N/A 0.28 121.37 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 2.48 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Revolve Group Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Revolve Group Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Revolve Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.30% and an $33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Revolve Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51%

For the past year Revolve Group Inc. had bullish trend while Takung Art Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revolve Group Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.